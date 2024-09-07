A Nigerian football fan said he would want Maduka Okoye to start in the crucial match between Nigeria and Benin

The man was reacting to a photo of Maduka Okoye training alongside other Super Eagles players at the Uyo Stadium

Some people agreed with him and noted that instead of Stanley Nwabali, Maduka should man the goalpost

A Nigerian man named the goalkeeper he would like to start in Nigeria's match against Benin Republic.

The man said he wants Maduka Okoye to be the one to man the goalpost instead of Stanley Nwabali.

Man says Maduka Okoye should start. Photo credit: X/PoojaMedia and Stanley Nwabali.

The football fan was reacting to the photo of Maduka Okoye who trained with his teammates at the Uyo Stadium ahead of the clash.

Maduka's photo was posted by sports photojournalist Pooja, who is covering the game in Uyo.

Pooja wrote:

"Maduka Okoye, in training ahead of the AFCON qualifiers."

But reacting to Pooja's post, X user Ndukaku predicted that Maduka would start in the lineup.

He said:

@IamNdukaku

"Maduka is going to start tomorrow."

In their previous game, Benin defeated Nigeria, and there are currently a lot of expectations that the national team would do well in the crucial encounter to place well in the qualifying tables.

See the post below:

Reactions to Maduka Okoye's photo

@savalake231 said:

"He looks ready for the showdown."

@DatEdoBoi13 said:

"Nice one."

@BAMIDELE334 said:

"Let go boys."

@utddior said:

"Another random player."

@IamNdukaku said:

"Maduka is going to start tomorrow."

@Schrodienger1 said:

"Nigerians players are only good at taking photos."

@tobi_starz said:

"He should start."

@only1doings said:

"That other goalkeeper dat looks like that fish pie guy should rest small lets try with @OkoyeMaduka."

Stanley Nwabali honoured by Rivers State Government

In a related story, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state announced an N20 million reward for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his outstanding performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Nwabali will also be honoured with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers state, the governor promised.

Fubara also pledged to uphold purposeful governance and administrative efficiency to support ventures that bring honour to the people of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng