A Nigerian girl has impressed netizens with her courage and how she straddled the runway during a fashion show

A video shows the moment the girl was walking on the runway to the admiration of many people around

The girl walked on the runway with a tray of groundnut on her head, making her performance all the more interesting

A Nigerian girl is trending after she participated in a fashion show.

The girl is said to be a groundnut hawker and she was passing by when she saw the showing going on.

The girl joined the fashion show with a tray of groundnut on her head. Photo credit: TikTok/@mc_nomicable.

The girl had said she would like to be part of the fashion show and the organisers allowed her.

In a video posted by @mc_nomicable, the girl straddled the runway with her tray on her head.

Many social media users said they loved how the girl displayed modelling skills with confidence.

Some said the girl could grow up to become a model because of the skills they saw in her.

Reactions as girl joins modelling show

@Olatunde Abiodun James said:

"Tag me in next video."

@LORD JEZZY said:

"Omo nah my landlady daughter ooooo. Her name is favour."

@fellaomenausa said:

"Una go hear her story later, GRACE."

@Prophet said:

"She need to go viral."

@TerryHart said:

"You better give her that modelling contract or else."

@Unique Eucy said:

"She's got the vibe and bravery. She'll go to places."

@Arolegold Alaga said:

"Nothing can ever beat confidence hands down. I celebrate her courage."

@Jesus Christ baby said:

"That is what they call boldness and confidence in life. If you want to make it, you must remove fear from your life and what people want to say."

@mitch.m_ab said:

"I love every comment here about this beautiful little girl, may God help her dreams."

