A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing his mother's reaction after getting new wigs for her

In the video, the funny woman looked at herself in a mirror and praised her transformation after rocking one of the wigs

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the generous son for his thoughtfulness

A touching moment between a Nigerian son and his mother has captured the hearts of many online.

The son's thoughtful gift of new wigs brought joy to his mother's face as she admired her reflection on a mirror.

Man shares mum's reaction to getting new wigs Photo credit: @theviktoh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares mum's reaction after rocking wigs

In a video, the proud son identified as @theviktoh_, watched his mother's priceless reaction with a smile on his face.

With her face beaming with happiness, she gazed at herself in the mirror, marveling at her transformation.

"POV: I bought my mum new hairs. Her reaction is priceless," the proud son captioned the video.

Reactions as woman gets wigs from son

The son's kindness towards his mother sparked an outpouring of praise from TikTok users, who commended his intentionality and generosity.

@jesse said:

"Will never buy any woman hair if I’ve not bought for my mother!"

@Kimwealthskincare/kwstore said:

"Dem go hear am for town. Morning mass and CWO meeting go hear am now I miss my mom."

@Francolistic said:

"You don gimme inspo but my mama would rather I buy goods and stock her shop."

@Queen said:

"Wow I’m happy for you dear and Mimi’s so beautiful. Tell her that oluchi love her."

@creativity wrote:

"The way guys are making their parent happy this days, we will never lack and God will not bring oloriburuku obinrin that will spoil our mind (Amen)."

@Mo to the Zee said:

"Instead of you to buy for one girl that won't appreciate you, buy it for your mum."

@KING VERA said:

"I followed you because of her and what she's saying. My mom all day that too. Love you mummy."

@Numerous kiddies added:

"Hope your sis won’t take the hair when going back to school. God Bless you and replenish in million folds."

See the post below:

Man blesses mum on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching TikTok video showing a son’s lavish birthday surprise for his beloved mum captured the attention of many.

He arrived in his car with two pieces of paper, each with a different option: a brand-new phone or a bundle of cash.

Source: Legit.ng