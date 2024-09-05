A Nigerian man shared interesting views about women who have attained the age of 30 but remained single

He said if a woman has good character, she would not attain the age of 30 and remain single and searching

His views are generating reactions among Facebook users and it has angered some ladies who came after him

A Nigerian man is trending online after making a post concerning the age of single women.

The man insisted that women who have good character cannot reach the age of 30 and be single.

The man said a good woman can't be single at 30. Photo credit: Facebook/George Chiburum.

Source: Facebook

He insinuated that being single at the age of 30 could mean that the woman has a bad character, which might be chasing men away.

In a Facebook post, the man, George Chiburum, said one wouldn't meet a good woman who is still single at age 30.

His words:

"Do you know. If she’s a good woman, you wouldn’t have met her single at 30. Anyways make I mind my business shaa."

Many Facebook users called him out over the post and said what he said was not true.

See some reactions below

Mhiz Amicable Sylvia said:

"And if you are not lazy and useless, you wouldn't have attain 30 without making it in life and get married. Anyways, make I mind my business shaa. Read it again."

Winny Chemtai said:

"Hey why are you lying against us am 40 and am a good woman just not ready."

Ighodaro Emmanuel said:

"You have a lot of space in your head."

Mhiz Amicable Sylvia said:

"To show you that no be only you get bad mouth to conclude that a lady that attain 30 without getting married is not a good woman. Am not up to 30, but as ladies that are up to 30 will be digesting this condemning post you made for them so as you will be digesting your own too, na garbage in garbage out."

