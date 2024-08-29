Israel Adesanya has been in Nigeria since he lost the UFC 305 fight to South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis

The Last Stylebender was unfortunately defeated via submission after tapping out in the fourth round

Adesanya was spotted at the Celestial Church of Christ on Sunday and granted an interview afterwards

Israel Adesanya opened up about the role his faith plays in his life after attending Sunday service at the Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos, Nigeria, last Sunday.

Adesanya has been in Nigeria since losing his UFC 305 middleweight title fight to South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis in an all-African match in Perth, Australia.

Israel Adesanya during his entrance ahead of the fight against Dricus Du Plessis. Photo by Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Al Jazeera, it was the first time Izzy had lost via submission in his career and his third loss in four fights, the worst run in his professional career.

Adesanya shares secret of his success

The Last Stylebender, who was spotted at a church on Sunday, gave an interview afterwards, sharing the role of his faith in his success, as seen in a viral video by Solomon’s Palace Media.

“Faith is something you have to have in this life, you can't walk by sight, you have to walk by faith. It [faith] has guarded me a lot in my life, not just through only my career,” he said

He praised his father's influence over his life, admitting he would not be the person or fighter he is without him, adding how he balances his life and career with his faith.

“Just trust in myself, in the high power, have trust and belief in who I am and I stand steadfast in who I am,” he said.

“I prepare for a fight through training, hard work and sometimes you don't really know what the outcome will be but you need to have faith, so faith is something that I hold onto in life and it helps me in all parts of my life and career,” he said about the importance of faith on fight preparations.

There were reports he could be planning to announce his professional retirement from the sport, but his trainer Eugene Bareman has hinted he could return to the octagon this year.

Fans welcome Adesanya to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that fans welcomed Adesanya to Nigeria at Lagos International Airport with drums and music after the fighter arrived in his home country.

He spent the majority of his time in Lagos, Nigeria. He also visited his hometown of Esa-Oke, a town in Osun State, and attended a church service.

