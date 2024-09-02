A 41-year-old woman without children has shared a video showing the 'tiny' house she's building for herself

According to the woman, she never believed that she would be single at her age and sleeping inside a van

However, she expressed satisfaction about building the house closer to her mother's house and taking care of her

A 41-year-old woman has expressed her joy over building a tiny house next to her mother's home.

Despite initially envisioning a better life path for herself, she was still grateful for her current circumstances.

Woman shows off 'tiny' house under construction

In a video, the woman identified as @annsvan on TikTok said she had never imagined herself single and childless at 41, living in a van outside her mother's house.

However, she found solace in being close to her mother and contributing to her care.

Ann disclosed that she has been living inside a van and then displayed her 'tiny' house under construction.

She reflected on her past, having spent 16 years in LA, and cherished the opportunity to make up for lost time with her mother.

In her words:

"I am 41 years old. Single without kids living in a van outside my mum's house. I am currently building a tiny home next door to my mum."

Never in a million years did I think I would end up in my 40s, single, without kids, living next to my mom. But now that I’m here, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I get to help take care of the person who took care of me as a child. I get to make up for loss time when I had moved away and lived in LA for 16 years. She also makes killer Thai food and I’m well fed.

"I am pumped I get to start this next chapter of my life with my mom and I get to create a beautiful oasis for us so we can grow old together.

"The time has come that my back is almost healed and I can finally finish the projects I started last year before my injury which are my tiny home next to my mom’s house as well as my Truck Cottage, then green house!

"I’m excited to share this next chapter of my journey. All my emo posts that I do won’t go away because I’m still emo af."

Reactions as woman shows off house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to encourage the resilient woman.

@sara said:

"Thats awesome girl! I'm 30, no kids and live in my van full time! such a fun life."

@G-Rock stated:

"Most people’s lives don’t end up the way they wanted. I hope your next chapter gets you to where you want to be."

@Crgallon said:

"I’m 4 years divorced after 26 years of marriage, one daughter. Living on my parent’s property in my RV. Never been happier."

@MariaNagy101 said:

"I love that your building your own tiny home how exciting. I can't wait to see the final results."

@dirty red commented:

"Should be interesting to hear how you got there, Maybe we can exchange stories about how something like this happens!"

@user9898907369264 reacted:

"I was single till 44. That’s when I realized I was the problem. I was too shallow. Now I am happily married."

@Jerome Brooks added:

"I am 52 years old Single with no kids and I live by myself. Very happy with myself."

Watch the video below:

