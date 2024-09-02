The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned that the new age requirement policy for WAEC and NECO exams will hinder the education sector’s progress

The union urges the federal government to consult widely with stakeholders to avoid potential crises

Additionally, SSANU calls for the prompt payment of withheld salaries and the extension of CNG bus distribution to universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a stern warning to the federal government regarding the recent policy by the Federal Ministry of Education to set the minimum age requirement for enrollment in senior secondary school examinations at 18 years.

The union cautioned that this policy could lead to significant setbacks in the education sector if not reconsidered.

SSANU kicks against new age requirement policy. Photo credit: X/NigEducation

Source: Twitter

In a communique released at the conclusion of its 49th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja over the weekend, SSANU President Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim emphasized the need for extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

SSANU speaks on age limit for students

The communique highlighted the union's concerns about the potential negative impact of the policy on the education system.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, announced that individuals under 18 years would no longer be permitted to participate in the National Examinations Council (NECO) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

The federal government has directed both examination bodies to enforce this age requirement starting from 2025.

SSANU, however, believes that this policy will hinder the progress of the education sector.

"NEC in session lends her voice to critical stakeholders in the education sector in condemning the decision of the Federal Government to peg the age at which students can write the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and gain admission into tertiary institutions at 18," the communique stated. The union urged the government to consult widely on this critical matter to prevent a crisis in the sector.

SSASU offers recomendations

In addition to the age requirement issue, SSANU expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of four months' withheld salaries, which President Bola Tinubu had directed to be paid to its members two months ago. The union called on the relevant government agencies to implement the presidential directive promptly.

The communique also addressed the need for the federal government to extend the distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to universities to facilitate the transportation of staff and students. SSANU noted that N50 billion had been earmarked for earned allowances in the 2023 budget and urged the government to release these funds to avoid industrial unrest.

The union also appreciated the government's efforts in reconstituting the committee for the renegotiation of the SSANU/FGN 2009 Agreement and urged expedited action on the renegotiation process.

As the education sector grapples with the challenges posed by the fuel subsidy removal, SSANU called for the extension of CNG bus distribution to all universities to aid in the transportation of staff and students.

SSANU, NASU to begin strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has moved to begin university shutdown on Thursday, July 4.

This decision is coming on the heels of the federal government's failure to pay four months of withheld salaries.

Source: Legit.ng