Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the immediate listing of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the stock exchange

Atiku criticized the NNPCL for continuing to act as a financial tool for the Federal Government while pretending to be a private entity

He also highlighted the failures of previous refinery management deals due to a lack of transparency and investor attraction

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the urgent listing of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the stock exchange, by the Petroleum Industry Act.

Atiku made this demand in response to the NNPCL's decision to transfer the management and operation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries to private entities.

He said:

“The NNPCL is supposed to have been listed on the stock exchange in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

"This would make the company more profitable and enhance transparency and corporate governance.

“Currently, the NNPCL claims to be private, but this is only a ruse to fool the feeble-minded because it remains the ATM of the Federal Government.

"Anything short of listing the NNPCL on the stock exchange is nothing but a cosmetic development."

He also argued that NNPC Limited is shielding the Tinubu administration’s inconsistent policies on subsidy payments, casting doubt on the independence that the Petroleum Industry Act mandates for NNPC Limited as a private entity.

The former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate noted that previous arrangements and concessions had failed due to a lack of transparency in the contract award process and the government's inability to attract investors, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that for any such deal to be successful, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and a reputable technical partner, such as Standard and Poor’s, must be involved in the process, Premium Times reported.

