An original WAEC certificate has been found in the streets after the owner apparently lost it in Markurdi, Benue state

The original certificate belongs to Itodo Emmanuel who wrote his WAEC in 2011 and passed with different grades

Itodo Emmanuel was born in January 1994 and the WAEC certificate shows that he took the exam at Moro Memorial College, Ugbokolo

The WAEC certificate of a Nigerian man has emerged online after he lost it in the streets of Makurdi.

The original WAEC certificate was posted on Facebook by the person who found it in Benue state.

The original WAEC certificate was found at a dustbin in Makurdi, Benue state. Photo credit: Facebook/Past Raph Ochayi.

Source: Facebook

Pst Raph Ochayi, who shared the photo, said the original WAEC certificate was found at a dustbin in Makurdi.

2011 WAEC certificate found in Makurdi

The WAEC certificate belongs to Itodo Emmanuel who took the examination in 2011.

Itodo wrote his WAEC at Moro Memorial College, Okwungang, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA, Benue state.

According to the certificate, Itodo was born on January 23, 1994. He passed the examination administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) with varying grades.

Itodo scored C4 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), C6 in economics, B3 in geography, C5 in English language, C6 in mathematics, E8 in agricultural science, E8 in biology, E8 in chemistry and B3 in physics.

Pst Raph Ochayi said his Facebook friends should help spread the message so that Itodo would know his WAEC certificate was missing.

His words:

"Please share until it get to the owner, this original WAEC certificate was seen on the road around dustbin yesterday."

Reactions as missing WAEC certificate surfaces online

Onyeke Dorcas said:

"That's my former school where, I graduated from the school 2013."

Prince Charles Bawa Peter said:

"Please take it to any nearby community meeting of Idoma or any person that you know is from Benue state."

Lady collects her original WAEC certificate

A Nigerian lady visited the secondary school where she graduated to collect her original school certificates.

The lady said she went to collect her WAEC, NECO and JSCE certificates at the Navy Secondary School in Calabar.

Everything she spent, including transportation fare, amounted to N40,000, and she said she has finally finished with the school.

Source: Legit.ng