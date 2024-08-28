A Nigerian lady said the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Rivers State is the best

The lady who was posted to the Rivers NYSC camp said the hostels are good and comfortable to stay in

She posted a video showing the interiors of the hostel and many people agreed with her that the place looked nice

A lady shared a video on TikTok showing the Rivers State NYSC Orientation Camp.

The lady who is posted to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Nonwa Gbam described it as nice.

The lady said the Rivers NYSC Orientation Camp looked nice. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenstellaumoh.

In a video, Queen Stella Umoh showed the interiors of the NYSC orientation camp.

She said the camp was the best in the country so far as she was concerned.

Queen said:

"River's state NYSC camp is the best camp across Nigeria."

Many people who saw the video agreed that the hostel she showed looked nice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows NYSC orientation camp in Rivers state

@Mimi’s Empire said:

"Show us the toilet."

@Blessing said:

"Ogun State Camp is so fine too."

@Omolara said:

"Lagos camp is overrated, guys."

@Stitches N Style by Midae said:

"Awgu Camp, Enugu, don’t even let me start."

@Anime girlie said:

"I’m about to serve in Rivers and I don’t know anyone there. Please who knows any nice or fun places in PH?"

@Mila said:

"I've always wanted to serve in Rivers State, and I don't know why. I pray dey carry me go there when it's my time for service."

@Owa Doyin said:

"Lagos camp are you seeing your mate?"

@Vera_Doghala said:

"It’s actually the best."

@laidegrace said:

"E no go better for Delta State camp."

@Ujunwa said:

"Can someone decide to stay alone, like rent a personal space for herself during the camping period?"

