A Nigerian lady who wrote WAEC in 2018 has shared how difficult it was for her to gain admission into university

She said she wanted to study medicine and she applied to the University of Ilorin but she was denied her preferred course

She wrote JAMB and passed and applied to the University of Ilorin but she was offered agricultural science

A lady said she took the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam in 2018 but didn't do well in physics.

She passed all the other subjects but scored D7 in physics, making her to register for WAEC again in 2019.

The lady will be graduating from the university next year. Photo credit: TikTok/@audreycyrill.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady who wrote WAEC twice

Her WAEC in 2019 came out better than the one of 2018 and she excitedly registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

In a TikTok post, Audrey Cyrill said she passed the UTME and was expecting to gain admission into the University of Ilorin to study medicine.

However, instead of medicine, UNILORIN offered her agricultural science and she was heartbroken.

Audrey rejected the offer and took the UTME again in 2020. This time, she applied to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), where she was offered pharmacy instead of medicine.

In 2021, Audrey took UTME again. She had applied to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka but she never got admission.

She later applied to Birgham University, where she was offered nursing or pharmacy. At long last, she decided to accept it, and she is now at the 500 level after gaining admission through direct entry.

Although she did not get to study the course she wanted, Audrey said she was still happy doing pharmacy.

Reactions to Audrey's story

@Ethereal Rey said:

"Congratulations. You gained admission in 2021 and in 2024 you’re in 500 level?"

@The Amazing Brand said:

"Pharmacy is 6 years over here. And from 2021-2024, you are already in 500 level? Wow. Anyways. Thank God for you."

