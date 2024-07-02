A Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, who returned $14k a foreign crypto trader sent to him by mistake has shared how it happened

The chemical engineering graduate has opened up about why he actually returned the money and sent a message to the world about Nigerians

Femi's act of honesty earned him the admiration and praise of the crypto community and many Nigerians

Rave-of-the-moment Anjola Femi has opened up about why he returned $14k (over N21 million), which a foreign crypto trader erroneously sent to him.

Femi went viral after the white man, @raffayalvi, praised him on X for returning the whopping sum without hesitation.

Anjola Femi said he is a child of God and can't take what doesn't belong to him. Photo Credit: @raffayalvi, @muchino67

Source: Twitter

How foreign crypto trader sent Femi $14k

In a new video, Femi explained how the white man mistakenly sent him the money. Femi said he had won $100 (over N150k) worth of Solana from the foreign crypto trader.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In an attempt to credit Femi his giveaway prize, the foreigner mistakenly sent $14k (over N21 million).

"My name is Anjola Femi, the guy that is known as Lucky, that is the Twitter handle @muchino67.

"So I won this giveaway on Solana, $100 worth of Solana from Rafael Alvi this morning. So, what happened was that he sent it to me.

"So, when he sent it to me, he now messaged me that he mistakenly sent 100 Solana which was $14k instead of $100. So, he requested me to hold 10 and send 90 to him in which I did..."

Femi shares why he returned the money

Femi, a chemical engineering graduate, said he could not keep the money because he is a child of God and it didn't belong to him.

He added that his gesture was to demonstrate to the world that Nigerians had integrity. He said:

"I cannot keep the money because it is not mine. I am child of God and we all know that righteousness exalts a nation and thank God for Apostle Chris Onofua, the Kingdom Spread World Ministry general overseer. He has taught us the way of righteousness, so I am very very happy about what I did.

"He is happy, I am happy. I am just trying to show to the world that we Nigerians we are still great and also have a lot of people with integrity. I am also a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, 2017 set, chemical engineering to be precise.

"Thank you and God bless you all."

Watch his new video here.

People commend Anjola Femi

@Mrgreen589 said:

"This is more than N21,000,000 Naira in Nigeria.

"Best decision ever to return it."

@busy_brain007 said:

"Things like this always make me remember this quote by Ronald Reagan.

“I know in my heart that man is good, and what is right will always eventually triumph."

"Proud of you, brother ."

@SQester said:

"Your father in the Lord didn't make you send back money. You owe yourself that praise and God alone at this point. It's who you are.

"Congrats though."

@raffayalvi said:

"We love you brother.

"You are a true example of pureness, sincerity and a genuine soul."

@kryptoGeneral01 said:

"Well-done bro.

"It shows that good people still exist."

Man returns N3.7m mistakenly sent to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had narrated how he returned N3.7 million mistakenly sent to his account.

Timothy shared a screenshot of the credit alert on Facebook and narrated how he got it back to the sender via social media.

Owing to the complicated process involved in returning the money via bank, Timothy said he resorted to posting about the money on social media and caught the attention of the sender.

Source: Legit.ng