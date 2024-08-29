BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Departs Nigeria for China, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja today for an official visit to Beijing, China
- During the visit, Tinubu will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss key issues aimed at boosting cooperation between Nigeria and China
- Before arriving in Beijing, President Tinubu will make a brief stop in the United Arab Emirates, as revealed in a statement
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja today for an official visit to Beijing, China, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the Asian powerhouse.
The visit underscores the growing ties between both nations and highlights President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and exploring economic opportunities.
This was contained in a statement shared via X on Thursday, August 29.
The statement revealed that before heading to Beijing, Tinubu will make a brief layover in the United Arab Emirates.
In China, President Tinubu will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a range of issues aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
