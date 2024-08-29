President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja today for an official visit to Beijing, China

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja today for an official visit to Beijing, China, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the Asian powerhouse.

The visit underscores the growing ties between both nations and highlights President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and exploring economic opportunities.

