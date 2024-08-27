A young Nigerian boy has taken to social media to share a video showing how he enjoyed his road trip from Lagos to Abeokuta

According to the boy, he paid for all the seats at the back and this gave him the freedom to place his leg on the seats

Mixed reactions have trailed the boy's action as some people doubted his claims while others made jokes about it

A boy travelling from Lagos to Abeokuta by road has caused a stir online with an unexpected thing he did.

The boy shared a video from his trip and claimed he paid for all the seats at the back.

The boy claimed he paid for all the back seats. Photo Credit: @mightycruz12

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the boy took different positions during the journey. He balanced his left leg on the seats and also laid on them, an action that would have been impossible if passengers sat there.

He captioned his TikTok post:

"POV: You pay for all the back seats from Lagos to Abk."

Watch his video below:

The boy's action stirred reactions

☮️ of mind✌️ said:

"Na the driver I go blame 😒 if money Dey scratch ur hand and u go go buy ur own car."

HIM AOG said:

"I won’t tell people when I’m rich but their will be signs 😂💀see one here."

manice said:

"All the passenger don move to front but you dey back na why you no move forward."

♈︎ 𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑_𝟏𝟔 ♈︎ said:

"Enjoyment won wound you."

@sam_padi1 said:

"The one wey shock me pass, the guy pay for all bus sit including mine from osun to Ibadan 😹. Na only me and him Dey bus till we reach 😹."

🦇🫀✞Pherie OF Lagos✞🫀🦇 said:

"You sure say no be one chance you enter?"

last born said:

"If na me and my mama enter that bus she go tapp me say wo Ara awon Omo yawu yen niyen🤣🤣."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was shocked as a bus he boarded moved with only him as its passenger.

Man pays for all seats in bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had angrily paid for all the seats in a bus.

@theirisdeen explained that he was in a hurry to get to his destination and was disappointed the bus driver waited for other passengers to fill it off before he would move. @theirisdeen said he told the driver and his colleague that he was in a hurry and the driver gave him an annoying reply.

"The Driver replied and told me to pay for all the seats if I’m a man (honestly I couldn’t allow someone to insult my dignity like that)..." @theirisdeen explained.

Source: Legit.ng