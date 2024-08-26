A Nigerian man who attended Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA), has celebrated completing his ND

The man made his sign-out day popular by wearing a white agbada instead of just a white shirt, as it is the tradition

Many people celebrated his success as some wondered what he would have done if he had bagged a university degree

A young Nigerian man, popularly known as Tola of GAPOSA, has completed his National Diploma (ND).

The man celebrated his graduation with unlimited joy as he sewed white agbada instead of a white shirt for his signout.

The GAPOSA graduate later went for a photo shoot. Photo source: @sweet_tola_gaposa

GAPOSA graduate with ND

The young man went around campus as people appended their signatures on the flowing white outfit.

Some of those who reacted to this video wondered what he would do if he completed his Higher National Diploma (HND) or his degree programme.

In one of his videos, he went to his mother's shop in the same outfit so she could sign on him.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OmIe24 said:

"E no wan hear say no space to sign again."

toyo_cee01 said:

"He must be a very popular person in school."

OLANREWAJU said:

"As celeb yin nah, the whole Sch go get space to sign out."

Bad person said:

"Na afefeyeye he wan do, if you don’t understand yoruba I mean congratulations to him."

Dabira said:

"You go do pass this one for HND o."

Hope Armstrong said:

"Lori ND."

Mi_rable said:

"Tola with the different pattern."

SHUGAR said:

"This guy get doings normal. I like your vibe tho."

Suliyat said:

"Meself suppose wear gown for my signout."

OLLY RAY said:

"Congratulations my friend."

Itunuoluwa18 said:

"Tola with different pattern."

Nifehsofinee said:

"Aww he’s even my namesake, Congratulations."

mainrola0 said:

"I for talk buh, say less."

Source: Legit.ng