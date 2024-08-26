A Nigerian lady was spotted weeping profusely at her wedding because her husband is a good man

She said she met her husband and her life changed for the better and she never regrets accepting to marry him

She described the man as her heart, her king and the most handsome man she knows, prompting guests to clap

Wedding goers were moved emotionally when they heard the things a lady said about her husband.

The lady said her husband is a very good man and that he has changed her life.

The lady said her husband changed her life. Photo credit: TikTok/@dfabulousss.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, her husband came into her life and she became a better person.

In a video posted by @dfabulousss, the lady said her husband made her a lot of promises and that he had kept all.

The bride happily described her husband as the most handsome man she knows, noting that he is her king and her heart.

She noted that the man had came into her life and promised to give her peace and he had kept the promise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises her husband

@Rushhour said:

"I am just a spoon."

@nicky luv said:

"That's the kind of man women respect."

@user said:

"Esan men are the best. God bless your union Amen."

@izzyhair1 said:

"Who nor go cry for this kind fine brother like this...... congratulations to my Esan family."

@enoch said:

"Congratulations to you both livelong together."

@odion dollar dollar said:

"Congratulations, sister. God bless that man."

@favour Anthony said:

"Awwwwwww. A big congratulations."

@Chloe fiona said:

"She is so pretty. Congratulations."

@UNIQUE DATING COACH said:

"Lovely congratulations."

@Maria Bicking said:

"Congratulations to you both. I'm happy for you dear."

@joyqueen805 said:

"Congratulations my dear."

@OMORODION FAVOUR said:

"Congratulations mama."

Lady marries a tall man from South Sudan

A Nigerian lady found love in faraway East Africa, and the relationship resulted in a marriage.

A heartwarming wedding video trending online showed the day the man and the lady tied the nuptials.

The man is from South Sudan while the lady is Igbo, Nigeria, making their wedding to draw attention.

Source: Legit.ng