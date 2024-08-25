A Nigerian woman has shared a touching video of her husband praying passionately for their marriage

In the intriguing video, the man prayed in tears for the ability to love his wife and run his home smoothly

His wife couldn't hide her tears as she watched her husband cry at home and pray for the success of their marital life

An emotional video posted on TikTok captured a Nigerian man's sincere prayer for his marriage.

The clip showed the husband, overcome with emotion, pleading with tears in his eyes for the strength to love his wife and manage their home in peace.

Nigerian woman breaks down after hearing husband's prayer point Photo credit: @mjaysong/TikTok.

Man prays fervently for his marriage

The video was shared by his wife, @mjaysong, who was visibly moved by her husband's display of vulnerability.

She described the moment as a blessing, expressing gratitude for her husband's commitment to their relationship.

In her words:

"Seeing my husband weep and ask God to teach him how to love and run a home broke me. Thank you Lord for the gift of this man. My husband wept like a child, asking God to help him run his home and teach him how to love. What a blessing he is."

Reactions as man prays for successful marriage

The TikTok video touched the hearts of many, sparking an outpouring of support and admiration for the couple's commitment to their relationship.

Man sees caring girlfriend praying for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was overwhelmed with joy because he found a prayerful lady who loves him.

The man said on a particular night, he saw his girlfriend praying for him around 1:30 am, and he shared how much he appreciated the prayers.

