In a heartwarming video seen online, a Nigerian landlady rewarded her female tenant in an unusual manner

The grateful landlady spread a wrapper for the young tenant to walk on and then let her have the clothing material

The landlady gushed over her kindhearted tenant and opened up about the reasons for the wrapper gift

A Nigerian landlady melted hearts as she gifted her female tenant a wrapper.

The beneficiary of the gift shared a video online showing the moment the landlady gave the tenant the wrapper.

In the TikTok clip, the landlady placed the wrapper on the steps for the tenant, @queenysaskey, to walk on.

She then hugged her afterwards and explained why she gifted her a wrapper. The landlady said:

"She is my caretaker. Not only the caretaker of my house but caretaker of my life. Not only that. She's making me happy always. I want to appreciate her. I love you."

People react to the landlady's act

flourish 🦋🦋 said:

"Same with my landlady she is the nicest person I have ever seen."

Ritalaw said:

"I just remembered my landlady in Enugu back then. That woman was so good to me and my brother then. I wish I can see her again. I went to Enugu years back but the area was demolished 🥺."

Zvma Rock 🪨 said:

"I feel her happiness.

"The young lady is blessed already."

Sundaybest said:

"My own landlady na to lock me outside day and night."

blessingpatrick48 said:

"This is the kind of my landlady so friendly and nice god bless my landlady with long life and good health."

ODIBA said:

"My landlord reduced my own rent as the caretaker also.

"God bless all the good landlord and landlady out there."

Impeccable Joyce said:

"Awwww🥰dis is lovely ...I dey go sweep nd mop for my landlady now😩🤣i will come back to announce d result 😩."

Source: Legit.ng