After nine years of residing in a foreign land, a young woman has finally achieved Canadian citizenship, and her heartfelt celebration has taken TikTok by storm.

Dressed in white, she proudly waved Canadian flags, radiating pure joy and enthusiasm.

Lady becomes citizen of Canada after 9 years. Photo credit: @veramanu

Source: TikTok

The video, where she shares her delight in becoming a Canadian citizen, has quickly gained traction, resonating with many viewers. The video was posted by @veramanu.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess Kayla said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Big Rozil wrote:

“Congrat on ur Canada citizens.”

Mendez........Danny commented:

“Congratulations Beautiful.”

Ogonnadavid246 also commented:

“Congratulations dear.”

Buffalowestwings:

“We have the best countries in the world, I have traveled enough not to make a mistake.”

Bosch Gazelle:

“Congratulations beautiful.”

Annmarie101:

“Congratulations Blessings.”

Tim Salem:

“Honey, I love the wind.”

Skyline:

“Hey guys how do you rate Canada, out of 10? am coming in two weeks!”

Falcon Queen:

“I will soon a citizen in Canada too.”

Adeola me:

“I wish I could travel out,so I can be good and take care of my mom but I don't have anyone to help even to eat is hard for me, I won't steal I know one day will come so my helper can locate me.”

Rita:

“I receive my Canadian PR in the name of Jesus Christ. Congratulations to me.”

Quaqu Ibrahim:

“I want marry you if you are single.”

Gospel Ngoe:

“Just marry me.”

