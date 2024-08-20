A young lady recently shared her experience using her Canadian passport for the first time in a TikTok video

In the clip, she documents her journey from Canada to Senegal, enjoying the flight with her colleagues along the way

They even joined in on a TikTok challenge during the trip. Despite some airport delays, she expressed having a great time overall until she arrived in Dakar, Senegal

Lady travels to Canada. Photo credit: @keepingupwithzee

Source: TikTok

They even participated in a trending TikTok challenge during the flight.

Despite a few minor hiccups at the airport, she enjoyed the experience, particularly until she landed in Dakar, Senegal.

She excerpted the video thus:

“Fly with me to Senegal with my Canadian passport. I flew with Air France and a total flight time was 16 hours with a layover in Paris. One issue with Air France was that the food was nasty and the did not acknowledge my halal accommodation. The flight attendant were not aware of what i was asking anyways, I’m here in Senegal for two weeks. Let me know what activities to do or any recommendations!!”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sinnah Koroma said:

“Have fun in Senegal!”

Zintiat wrote:

“Thank you.”

User889490303003838:

“Post more videos!”

Zintiat:

“Yes sir.”

Juliet:

“I’m so ready for the Senegal tiktoks.”

Zintiat:

“I’ve got you.”

Manuela Dacosta:

“I love this.”

Zintiat:

“Thank you.”

Fatima:

“I’m so jellyyyu.”

Zintiat:

“I’ll have fun for two.”

Azzurri:

“Congratulations!”

