A woman who has lived in Canada for years has finally become a citizen of the North American country

The overjoyed woman took to social media to announce becoming a Canadian citizen with an interesting video from her Oath of Citizenship ceremony

The Canadian citizen's video went viral on the net as many internet users celebrated her with kind words

A hair vendor, @lusterhairbyjane, has announced that she has achieved citizenship status in Canada.

@lusterhairbyjane appreciated God for making it possible, adding that it has brought her so much joy and fulfilment.

She was overjoyed at becoming a Canadian citizen. Photo Credit: @lusterhairbyjane

@lusterhairbyjane shared a video on TikTok from her Oath of Citizenship ceremony in Canada. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"Here's the latest Canadian citizen 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃.

"It's been a journey, this day has brought me so much joy & fulfillment 💃💃💃.

"God alone, I give you all the adoration 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.

"GOD DID IT AGAIN."

According to the Canadian government's official website, citizenship ceremonies take place across the country and at all times of the year. There are special ceremonies on Canada Day and during Citizenship Week.

Netizens celebrate with the Canadian citizen

user7350130197828 said:

"Congratulations, i tap into your testimony. am next in Jesus name, amen."

hanordconstructio said:

"Congratulations dear you will have more win to celebrate in the mighty name of Jesus."

Bigmotravels said:

"Do you have to pay allegiance to King Charles III of England before becoming Canadian citizen?"

CircumcisionSpecialist🇨🇦🇨🇦 said:

"Amen.

"My own will come soon.

"So help me God."

Adwoa❤️ Sinless😇🎉❤️‍🩹 said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus Christ name amen."

Saami Honest 🇨🇦 🍁 🇨🇦 said:

"I am PR and ican't wait this ceremony...

"Long life Canada."

omotaiwo303 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾 and to all the people praying for this God will answer your prayer."

Nana Asamoah💯🤍 said:

"I have to save this video and start listening to it because I will soon also be seeing this words in Jesus name AMEN 🙏 congratulations sweetheart."

