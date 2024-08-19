A lady is celebrating the fact that she is now a university graduate despite being only 18 years of age.

The lady posted a video showing the day she signed out after completing her course at the University of Calabar

She was dancing happily, telling netizens she had become a graduate at the age of 18, and many people congratulated her

Many congratulatory messages are pouring in for a lady who just bagged a university degree.

The lady graduated from the University of Calabar, and she shared a video to celebrate the accomplishment.

Lady graduates from the University of Calabar. Photo credit: TikTok/@jusst_erykah.

Source: TikTok

According to Big Rykaah, she was just 18 years old at the time she was signing out for the university of Calabar.

The UNICAL graduate said:

"You graduateed at 18. Unto say I don sign out."

While many people congratulated her, others wondered when she gained admission to have graduated at such a young age.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady signs out of university

@Tianagold27 said:

"I wwon't stop congratulating people till it's get to my turn. Next year for me."

@Jackie said:

"How you take be 18? When you take enter school?"

@babygrace said:

"I will also graduate in my 18 years. Unical too. Congrats baby gal."

@Onyigold124 said:

"Some people no go believe you because they wrote WAEC at 20. Big Congratulations to you dear!"

@TIMBEAUKY said:

"Congratulations. Me nah 30 I graduate, I give God the glory because e no easy."

@Debby Precious said:

"My plan was to graduate at 18 but my only hope(dad)died at my 13 years so my plan go scattered."

@Chukwugoziri Jr said:

"I will keep saying congratulations until it gets to my turn."

@@Mhizberry reacted:

"My plan was to graduate at the age of 20 but as death took my dad away, my plan failed but sha I never lose hope."

LASU throws banter with another graduate

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.

The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.

In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.

Source: Legit.ng