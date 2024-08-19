After two years apart, a young Nigerian lady living in the UK joyfully reunited with her parents at the airport

Overcome with excitement, she ran to embrace them one by one, capturing the heartwarming moment on camera

The video of their emotional reunion quickly spread, touching the hearts of many who witnessed the love and happiness of the family finally being together again

A young Nigerian lady, who moved to the UK two years ago, recently reunited with her parents as they joined her in the UK.

After two long years apart, she was overwhelmed with joy and ran to embrace them at the airport, hugging each of them tightly.

Lady relocates her parents abroad

She shared the heartwarming reunion online, capturing the emotional moment of finally being together again.

The touching video resonated with many, highlighting the joy of family reunions and the special bond they share. The video was posted by @cassie_kings_0 and had received hundreds of likes.

Reaction about the relocation as compiled

