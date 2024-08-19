Lady Relocates Her Father and Mother to the UK After Two Years Apart, Reunites With Them at Airport
- After two years apart, a young Nigerian lady living in the UK joyfully reunited with her parents at the airport
- Overcome with excitement, she ran to embrace them one by one, capturing the heartwarming moment on camera
- The video of their emotional reunion quickly spread, touching the hearts of many who witnessed the love and happiness of the family finally being together again
A young Nigerian lady, who moved to the UK two years ago, recently reunited with her parents as they joined her in the UK.
After two long years apart, she was overwhelmed with joy and ran to embrace them at the airport, hugging each of them tightly.
Lady relocates her parents abroad
She shared the heartwarming reunion online, capturing the emotional moment of finally being together again.
The touching video resonated with many, highlighting the joy of family reunions and the special bond they share. The video was posted by @cassie_kings_0 and had received hundreds of likes.
Watch the video below:
Reaction about the relocation as compiled
Bisy said:
“Congratulations my dear.”
Toneeyahh Tonia wrote:
“So happy for you babe.”
Cassiekings:
“Thank you so much love.”
Ifedolapo:
“Soooo cuttteeeee.”
Cassiekings:
“Thank you love.”
Sugarjoy:
“Awwwn… so sweet.”
Cassiekings:
“Thank you.”
LorettaOkeke:
“Lovely reunion.”
Cassiekings:
“Thank you.”
Miss Princess:
“This so sweet.”
Cassiekings:
“Thank you so much.”
Edmonton Green:
“Love this.”
Temitope Oloyede:
“This is so beautiful.”
Toneeyahh:
“Don’t break mummy’s back ooo.”
Don.pojo:
“Welcome mummy & daddy.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared the emotional journey of reuniting her mother and son after years apart.
Lady relocates her three siblings to Finland
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that lady who recently relocated to Finland has managed to bring her three siblings over as well, sharing a touching video of their arrival.
In the brief video, she captures the emotional moment they stepped off the plane at a Finnish airport, greeting each sibling with a warm hug.
The siblings, visibly thrilled, are seen wheeling their luggage, eager to start their new lives in a different country.
