A Nigerian woman’s first-ever flight experience has gone viral, capturing the interest of many online

In the video, she documented her journey from arriving at the airport to receiving her Air Peace flight ticket

She revealed that not only was it her first time flying, but she also had the opportunity to enjoy the experience in first class

A Nigerian lady has captured online attention after sharing her first-ever flight experience.

In her video, she takes viewers through her journey, starting with her arrival at the airport and the moment she picked up her Air Peace ticket.

Lady flies for the first time. Photo credit: @asaegbe5

Source: TikTok

First class ticket on Air Peace

She shared her excitement about flying for the first time and revealed that she enjoyed the luxury of a first-class seat. The video was posted by @asaegbe5.

Further checks by Legit.ng showed first class ticket price from Air Peace is between N147,000 to N1, 044, 0000.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady speaks on fer first Air Peace flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady recently captured attention online by sharing her first-time experience flying from London to Lagos with Air Peace.

In a video that quickly went viral, she explained that after hearing numerous positive reviews about the airline, she decided to try it.

