A lady, Winfrida Nkini, has excitedly announced getting her first tech job and celebrated it on social media.

Nkini shared a video on TikTok showing her new job welcome package.

She said it is her first tech job. Photo Credit: @missnkini24

In the TikTok video, she unboxed her welcome package, which included an iPhone 15, a headset and a wireless speaker.

Internet users celebrated with her. Winfrida dubbed herself a tech babe and expressed excitement at landing her first tech job. She didn't specify the type of tech job she got.

At the time of this report, Winfrida's video has garnered over 1k views.

People celebrate with her

</Codak> said:

"Congratulations."

Mr_Clown said:

"Spying on you,with your welcome package."

Rebel_Dyl said:

"Congratulations.

"What job site did you apply on.

"Thank You."

MoNday said:

"Congratulations. Same here this year finally."

Lady gets food server job in Canada

In another related story, a lady finally got a food server job in Canada after four months of job hunting.

According to the lady, she was able to secure her first job after staying for about four months abroad. The lady with the handle @rosyreal1 said she got employed as a food server in Canada after months of unemployment.

She further appreciated God for changing her story for good and making her life turn out better.

Lady gets chef job in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got a chef job in the UK after many rejections.

In her video, she displayed screenshots of the numerous rejection emails she had received while seeking employment.

Her perseverance paid off when she was offered a position at a kitchen company. The video also featured her proudly wearing a chef's uniform as she started her new job, as shown by @kechan90.

Source: Legit.ng