A talented Nigerian lady who learnt different skills has shared a video compilation showing herself at work

In the inspiring clip, the lady revealed that she could work as a make-up artist, tattoo artist, nail technician, hair stylist, a barber and a photographer

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud the young lady

A Nigerian lady recently showcased her array of skills in an impressive video compilation that left social media users in awe.

The talented lady demonstrated her expertise in various creative fields and prayed to attain greater heights.

Lady shows off different skills she learnt Photo credit: @slimgoddie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays her skills in video

The video, posted by @slimgoddie on TikTok, captures the lady expertly navigating multiple roles, including makeup artistry, tattoo artistry, nail technology, hairstyling, barbering, and photography.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her versatility and talent sparked an outpouring of admiration from online users, who flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement.

"POV: A young lady with many handworks. Remember me o Lord," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off several skills

The inspiring TikTok clip served as a shining example for others to pursue their passions.

Social media users acknowledged the lady's exceptional talent, with many expressing admiration for her hard work and versatility.

@Recheal said:

"Can u post the hair video after trimming the guys hair."

@Perpetual Ndidi Okoroji wrote:

"No be to get handwork do you have funds to start up the business and money to buy equipment."

@Cynthia Dah Therapist said:

"I’m just like her. I sell shawarma, I cook, I bake cakes and snacks, I do juice extraction, I dance, I import and I sing. I’m currently applying for barbing school. God bless our hustle."

@Beauty said:

"Where did you learn work pls cuz that’s what am planing to do next month."

@Halima1234 said:

"I want to learn lash extensions and micro blading. No money Lord pls remember me."

@starlite said:

"Meanwhile am tired of trying to survive with all this! Can’t I just be rich and do nothing?"

@LILY added:

"Omoh these are the kind of people someone has to look up to and wish to be like them. You are a jack of many trades. I wish to be multitalented like you one day. You are so energetic."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off impressive handwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Pius Agafie, said four companies refused to give him a job because he didn't apply through anybody.

Pius said he applied for over 300 jobs from 2020 to July 2021, adding that 15 of the companies called him for an interview.

Source: Legit.ng