A Nigerian man's achievement has taken social media by storm, as he showcased the stunning house he built from scratch.

The impressive transformation of the property, from its initial stages to its magnificent final outlook, left online users in awe.

Nigerian man shows off fine house Photo credit: @mebu1y/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House owner gives gratitude to God

In a video, the proud house owner identified as @mebu1y on TikTok documenting the entire construction process of his building project.

While sharing the video, he expressed his gratitude to God and also congratulated himself on completing the house.

The video, which quickly went viral, displayed the transformation of the building site into a beautiful home.

"God did. Congratulations to me. Congratulations on new house," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off house

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok with congratulatory messages, praising the young man's ingenuity and hard work.

@Jeffery said:

"Omo congratulations boss but I wan ask shey na the same yahoo wey I dey do nai una dey do so cause I nor understand honestly."

@Wire Level wrote:

"Congratulations. More winning more success in Jesus name, and I pray god help me to finish my own house too before this year end. I tap from your grace."

@mahrezkutiNation said:

"Big congrats gee more winning. I tap from your grace ooooooooooo."

@Onye ego said:

"Congratulations more blessings."

@Lover_Boi said:

"Congratulations before the year ends I pray mine come also."

@BuRga0001 said:

"More congratulations Boss. But show me small love make I use guide the push forward and hoping."

@Philip _Rex added:

"Na man you be."

Watch the video below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Source: Legit.ng