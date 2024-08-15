A student who aspires to study law at the university has expressed worry about his chances of being admitted

The young man who scored 211 in the UTME shared his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result online

Netizens weighed his WASSCE result with his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and gave their opinions

A worried Nigerian lad, Abegunde Dominion Tobiloba, has shared his WASSCE result on social media.

Dominion wondered if he could still get admission to study law at Nassarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), with his current result.

Dominion wants to study law at the university. Photo Credit: Oluwatobi Dominion, Worldstagenews

Source: Facebook

Dominion revealed he got 211 in the UTME. He wrote on Facebook:

"Can I get admission to study law with the jamb score of 211 in nsuk with this waec result."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dominion's WAEC exam was taken in 2022 and he got an A1 in computer science and government, a B2 in general mathematics, a B3 in economics, civic education and English language, a C4 in Christian religious studies and a C6 in literature-in-English.

Dominion's 2022 WAEC result below:

Dominion got A1 in computer studies. Photo Credit: Oluwatobi Dominion, Worldstagenews

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail the boy's WAEC result

John S Adahson said:

"ASAP."

John Williamz said:

"Yeah."

Douglas Amos Poli Green said:

"Yes good to go."

WAEC result of business administration aspirant

In other news, a student who wants to study business administration at the university shared his WAEC result online.

After the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) released the results, the student proceeded to check his own. In a post in a Facebook group, WAEC 2024 Updates, the student said he is desirous of studying business administration at the university.

Lawal Fawaz Olayinka took the WAEC examination at Remlan Model College. A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, B2 in government, C6 in Islamic Religious Studies and C5 in Literature-in-English.

WAEC result of law aspirant trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown off her daughter's WAEC result online.

The proud woman shared her daughter's result, saying it made her scream and took a funny swipe at WAEC. Ifeoma got an A1 in general mathematics, commerce, Christian religious studies, government and civic education, C4 in Economics and English language, E8 in literature-in-English and a D7 in catering craft practice.

According to Juliet, her daughter was not too pleased with her WAEC performance. She revealed her daughter was sick during her WAEC exams. Some people argued that Ifeoma's score in Literature-in-English could affect her law aspiration.

Source: Legit.ng