A student who said he wants to study business administration has checked his WAEC result and shared it online

Lawal Fawaz Olayinka wrote the 2024 WAEC exam at Remlan Model College and checked his scores after they were released

The student posted the WAEC result showing he scored A1 in marketing and E8 in the Yoruba language

A Nigerian student has checked his WAEC result and he shared it online for people to see.

The student took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and his result was released on August 12.

Lawal Fawaz Olyinka shared his 2024 WAEC result. Photo credit: Getty Images/FatCamera and Facebook/Saint Fawinho. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

After the results were released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) the student proceeded to check his own.

In a post he made in a Facebook group, WAEC 2024 Updates the student said he is desirous of studying business administration in the university.

WAEC result of students who wants to study business admim in university

Lawal Fawaz Olayinka took the WAEC examination at Remlan Model College.

A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, B2 in government, C6 in Islamic Religious Studies and C5 in Literature-in-English.

Fawaz also scored C6 in civic education, C6 in English language, E8 in Yoruba language and C6 in general mathematics.

Fawaz said:

"Can I gain admission with these results?"

