WAEC Result of Student Who Wants to Study Business Admin Trends Online As He Scores A1 in Marketing
- A student who said he wants to study business administration has checked his WAEC result and shared it online
- Lawal Fawaz Olayinka wrote the 2024 WAEC exam at Remlan Model College and checked his scores after they were released
- The student posted the WAEC result showing he scored A1 in marketing and E8 in the Yoruba language
A Nigerian student has checked his WAEC result and he shared it online for people to see.
The student took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and his result was released on August 12.
After the results were released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) the student proceeded to check his own.
In a post he made in a Facebook group, WAEC 2024 Updates the student said he is desirous of studying business administration in the university.
WAEC 2024: Nigerian boy clears his result with 4 A1s, 2 Bs, gets distinction in Marketing, Government
WAEC result of students who wants to study business admim in university
Lawal Fawaz Olayinka took the WAEC examination at Remlan Model College.
A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, B2 in government, C6 in Islamic Religious Studies and C5 in Literature-in-English.
Fawaz also scored C6 in civic education, C6 in English language, E8 in Yoruba language and C6 in general mathematics.
Fawaz said:
"Can I gain admission with these results?"
Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate for the year 2022
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.
Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.
She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.
Lady visits her school and collects her WAEC certificate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady visited the secondary school where she graduated to collect her original school certificates.
The lady said she went to collect her WAEC, NECO and JSCE certificates at the Navy Secondary School in Calabar.
Everything she spent, including transportation fare, amounted to N40,000, and she said she has finally finished with the school.
