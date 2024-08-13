Global site navigation

Local editions

WAEC Result of Student Who Wants to Study Business Admin Trends Online As He Scores A1 in Marketing
People

WAEC Result of Student Who Wants to Study Business Admin Trends Online As He Scores A1 in Marketing

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • A student who said he wants to study business administration has checked his WAEC result and shared it online
  • Lawal Fawaz Olayinka wrote the 2024 WAEC exam at Remlan Model College and checked his scores after they were released
  • The student posted the WAEC result showing he scored A1 in marketing and E8 in the Yoruba language

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian student has checked his WAEC result and he shared it online for people to see.

The student took the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and his result was released on August 12.

WAEC result for Lawal Fawaz Olyinka.
Lawal Fawaz Olyinka shared his 2024 WAEC result. Photo credit: Getty Images/FatCamera and Facebook/Saint Fawinho. Boy's photo used for illustration only.
Source: UGC

After the results were released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) the student proceeded to check his own.

In a post he made in a Facebook group, WAEC 2024 Updates the student said he is desirous of studying business administration in the university.

Read also

WAEC 2024: Nigerian boy clears his result with 4 A1s, 2 Bs, gets distinction in Marketing, Government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

WAEC result of students who wants to study business admim in university

Lawal Fawaz Olayinka took the WAEC examination at Remlan Model College.

A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, B2 in government, C6 in Islamic Religious Studies and C5 in Literature-in-English.

Fawaz also scored C6 in civic education, C6 in English language, E8 in Yoruba language and C6 in general mathematics.

Fawaz said:

"Can I gain admission with these results?"

Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate for the year 2022

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.

Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.

Read also

WAEC 2024 result of boy who got 259 in JAMB stuns Nigerians, photo trends online

She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.

Lady visits her school and collects her WAEC certificate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady visited the secondary school where she graduated to collect her original school certificates.

The lady said she went to collect her WAEC, NECO and JSCE certificates at the Navy Secondary School in Calabar.

Everything she spent, including transportation fare, amounted to N40,000, and she said she has finally finished with the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Israel Usulor avatar

Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: