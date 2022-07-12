Videos of a man who is happily married to a very tall lady have sent social media users into a frenzy

The 27-year-old lady identified as Elisane Silva tied the knot to her heartthrob Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015

Embracing her incredible height and rising above mockery, the lady has gone on to amass over 3 million followers on TikTok where she posts about her family

Mixed reactions have greeted videos of a 27-year-old beautiful Brazilian lady with an incredible height.

The lady, Elisane Silva from Salinopolis in Brazil stands at 6ft and 8 inches, Legit.ng gathered.

The duo got married in 2015. Photo Credit: TikTok/@elisane_oficial

Source: UGC

Since getting married to lover Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in 2015, the lady has overcome bullying and mockery over her height to become an internet celebrity.

Her TikTok handle which is @elisane_oficial has over 3 million followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On the social media platform, she serves netizens beautiful couple goals with short clips with her husband and kid.

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

Datu Wilborne Sangha said:

"Her beauty is simple, can u be my fren??? plsss...i am from the Philippines."

ThessSpirit said:

"So tall beautiful girl.

"And the small one is cute and the baby."

JohnSabai said:

"Please go tu USA play NBA bsktball..sure u will b a star."

Heikin Ashi said:

"Charlotte Smoothie of bigMom Pirates is that you?"

Marvibes said:

"Amazing same fall with a short girl."

Hillary KingLarry said:

"Fit for volleyball or basketball player.."

Elisane recalls how she met her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the very tall lady identified as Elisane Silva had opened up on how she met her lover.

Elisane eventually tied the knot with a man named Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in the year 2015.

According to her, they met in 2011 and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their union has produced a boy. Elisane appreciated the fact that he loved her despite their height difference and didn't judge her. She said:

"I felt an instant connection the moment I met him, that I didn't even notice his height.

"Francinaldo stands at just 5ft 4in, which is nearly 2ft shorter than me – but I didn't care.

"Although he was curious about my height and condition, he didn't make any evil comments, nor did he judge me."

Source: Legit.ng