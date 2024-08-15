A Nigerian lady recently went viral after sharing a video in which she revealed that her brother had gifted her an iPhone 12

In the video, she explained that she had previously been using an iPhone 10 and was growing tired of it

Determined to upgrade, she devised a plan and reached out to her brother, expressing her desire for a new phone

A Nigerian lady’s video of her brother’s generous gift has taken the internet by storm.

In her viral post, she revealed that she was previously using an iPhone 10, which had become quite outdated for her needs.

Lady gets iPhone 12 gift from brother. Photo credit: bx2b

Source: TikTok

With a clever plan in mind, she approached her brother and hinted at her wish for a new phone.

Her subtle nudge paid off, and she was thrilled to receive a brand-new iPhone 12. The video was posted by @success128.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Favorite Apparel said:

“Na even used iPhone 11.”

Swankybea wrote:

“What about use wey no get brother nko? What should we do.”

Fola commented:

“No one to even my phones for me been changing it myself from 6 to 7 plus to xr hmm.”

Thriftgoddess:

“Where una de see this kind brother.”

Sonia Chika:

“Everything no be Boyfriend.”

Michael:

“Abi you climb bed werey.”

Loh_lah;

“Same dear I was tired of using my 7plus I told my brother he bought me a brand new 12 and told me no guy is allowed to buy you phone as far as live on this earth.”

Assurance_micheal:

“Am tired of using android phone..make dem buy me iPhone.”

Lil.richie:

“What of people wey no get brother.”

Stephyfrances2:

“Lol. To us who has the one that forgets us when money comes.”

Venessa:

“Got tire of my techno spark go 2022, my brother got mh infinite smart 8,,,, God bless him for me.”

Arike:

“I don’t have any brother and I wish to change mine this phone don tire me.”

Jojo:

“My boyfriend broke my iPhone 11 and my brother got me 11 pro max.”

User74848287373737:

“Please how did you write ur name of ur phone.”

Nu Ella:

“Which one I hello again Abeg.”

Sunshine juliet:

“You sure say na your brother.”

Sad Girl:

“Na your papa buy am.”

Isikwaluisi 1:

“How much for iphone x.”

OmaThePretty:

“Na me senior my brothers o.. chai when I go change this my iPhone 6.”

Sommy:

“My brother got me 12 pro max I reacted that day.”

Britney:

“Give me the x.”

Source: Legit.ng