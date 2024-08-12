A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the UK has shared her journey to becoming a homeowner, in a TikTok video that quickly went viral

In the short clip, she proudly takes viewers on a tour of her new house, showcasing the fresh and modern interior design, from the parlour to the living room

Overflowing with joy, she openly expresses her excitement about finally becoming a landlord in London

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian lady who recently settled in the UK has captured the internet’s attention with a viral TikTok video, where she shares the exciting milestone of purchasing her first home.

In the video, she gives a detailed tour of her stylish new house, highlighting the pristine and contemporary décor from the parlour through to the living room.

Lady becomes landlord in London. Photo credit: @aleemalifestyle

Source: TikTok

Her delight at becoming a homeowner in London is palpable, as she eagerly celebrates this significant achievement. The video was posted by @aleemalifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yourstruly_brand said:

“Congratulations darling.”

Aleemahlifestyle responded:

“I Appreciate you.”

Moyosola wrote:

“Congratulations darling, more wins.”

Aleemahlifestyle:

“Thank you my toyo baby.”

Christianwomanandmoney:

“A very big congratulations and I thank God for you.”

Olabisi:

“Congratulations boo.”

Eniola Folorunso:

“Congratulations darling.”

Folawe:

“Congratulations dear.”

Aleemahlifestyle:

“My gee Eshey ma.”

OdogwuTshirtVendor:

“Congratulations babe.”

User837377388282:

“Congratulations my gee.”

Aleemahlifestyle:

“Thank you fine girl.”

Mimi:

“Congratulations to you.”

Aleemahlifestyle:

“Thanks mimi, you are so kind.”

Chidinma Ani:

“Congratulations baby girl, more wins.”

Aleemahlifestyle:

“My sweet baby, thanks love.”

Kiel:

“Congratulations. But uk 🇬🇧 houses are too small.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady working as a nurse in the UK has made a video to celebrate her success in a foreign country.

Nigerian lady bus a house in England

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who bought her first house in England, United Kingdom, shared her first reaction in a TikTok video.

In the clip, the lady opened the door to the house and had her first look at the building, which was painted in white.

She disclosed that it turned out to be better than she thought and gave thanks for making it possible for her to own one and wished for many more in the future.

Source: Legit.ng