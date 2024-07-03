A Nigerian woman has sought advice from netizens over the unusual kind of gift she received from an old woman

According to her, the older woman visited her on a Sunday morning and handed the items over to her as a gift

The confused woman displayed the items on her TikTok page and asked netizens to tell her what the gift signifies

A young woman has sought the counsel of netizens after receiving peculiar gifts from an elderly woman.

The unexpected situation left her wondering about the underlying meaning behind the gesture from the strange woman.

Lady confused over gifts she received from old woman Photo credit: @queenpurity57/TikTok, Nikada/ Getty Images. Depicted old woman has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Woman displays unusual gifts she received

The lady, identified as @queenpurity57 on the TikTok app, said the elderly woman gifted her two sachets of Klin detergent and a bar of Premier washing soap on Sunday morning.

She displayed the items in a video and asked netizens for their suggestions on what the gesture signified.

In her words:

"An old woman gifted me these on Sunday morning. Please what does this mean? Please help a sister."

Reactions as lady gets unusual gifts

Her post on TikTok has since gone viral, with many offering their interpretations.

While some believe the gift may be a blessing or a symbol of good wishes, others said it might be given to support her in her domestic duties.

@Cora baby said:

"Keep it and ask an elderly person for the meaning no mind the people on tiktok here they are not serious."

@PRINCE OG wrote:

"Simplified she always went you to be look good as always for her."

@Fortt said:

"The bathing soap means you will need it to bath ur child and u also need a detergent to wash ur child cloths. You are expecting soon baby congratulations."

@Emmanuel said:

"My tradition here in Enugu any mama wey cm bk from omugwo dey share gifts sometimes e fit be biscuit, powder, soap and many tins, so its gud dear."

@mhizcynthia286 said:

"Maybe her daughter is getting married in my village. The do share it to."

Source: Legit.ng