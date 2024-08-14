A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her conversation with her mother whom she called a grammarian

The WhatsApp chats showed the mother correcting her wrong usage of grammar and punctuations at different times

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to share hilarious comments

A Nigerian lady has shared a funny post revealing her mother's keen eye for grammar and punctuation.

The post showed a series of WhatsApp conversations between the duo, where the mother consistently corrected her daughter's grammatical mistakes.

Lady shares chat with mum who always corrects her Photo credit: @zazi2.1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leaks chat with 'grammarian' mum

While sharing the chat, the daughter, @zazi2.1 on TikTok, stated that her mother never fails to correct her errors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"POV: Your mum is a grammarian. She's always correcting either my grammar or my texts," she captioned the post.

The WhatsApp chat confirmed the mother's dedication to proper English usage, as she constantly pointed out errors in grammar, punctuation, and syntax.

In one particular conversation, the daughter mentioned that she texted to "check up" on her mother, causing an immediate correction.

Her mother explained that the correct phrase was "check on you," emphasising that "up" was unnecessary.

"Check on you not check up on you. There is no 'up'. Just take note. Yes, you can check up somebody. I went to check him up. Up and on don't go together. Good night and have sweet dreams," the mother wrote.

Reactions trail lady's chat with grammarian mum

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok with humorous remarks about the learned mother.

Many praised the mother's attention to detail and her dedication to her daughter's development.

@GlowriePearl said:

"If your mama na person project supervisor ehen. 6 months you still dey do correction."

@Peace of mind wrote:

"Thank your mom for the Correction. I have learnt something’s today."

@efina said:

"Nawa oh some people Dem too do oh."

@Becky said:

"At this point I rather call then text."

@Chidinma said:

"Lmaoooo I have actually learnt something new. Help me tell her thank you."

@Hills said:

"I stopped texting my dad cus of this."

@Bessie said:

"This will be meeeee. My kids, sorry in advance."

@cleansemie stated:

"This is my daddy. in the middle of serious conversation he will still correct my english."

@Gladys@97 added:

"Now I understand why you don't frequently check on her. You have a strict teacher at home. The corrections will quickly end the convo."

See the post below:

Benue university graduate apologises over bad grammar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Benue varsity fresh graduate apologised for his action after he went viral for his graduation celebration post.

In the viral post, he had said, "God is nothing without me," amongst other bad expressions he used.

Source: Legit.ng