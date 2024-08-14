A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing the moment she met with popular pastor, Odumeje's lookalike

In the trending clip shared on TikTok, the young man looked into the camera and spoke with a voice similar to the prophet's

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently had a funny encounter with a man who bears striking resemblance to popular pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

The clip, which quickly went viral, captured the man's voice, facial expression and attitude which made him a perfect doppelgänger.

Prophet Odumeje's doppelgänger trends Photo credit: @aroh.amanda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prophet Odumeje's look-alike goes viral

In a video, the lady identified by her TikTok handle @aroh.amanda, revealed how she had a chance meeting with the young man.

He spoke in a voice similar to Odumeje's and also uttered phrases which the pastor was well known for.

In his words:

"I am the lion himself the liquid metal, Indaboski bahose. Ogini. I have so many powers. Ganduka gandusa. Abido shaker I am not a preacher of love. I am a war and a fight. I am Indaboski Bahose. Nwanne that is who I am."

Reactions trail video of Odumeje's lookalike

The video quickly went viral on TikTok with netizens penning hilarious comments about the uncanny resemblance.

@Wendy Ezearu said:

"This is not Odumeje."

@Chim stated:

"This one na indabroski."

@W@LT3R said:

"Where were you going before you met him?"

@Chidalu said:

"Sorry na kosy's voice be that for background."

@Vikthor said:

"Omo nah em photocopy oooo wow."

@Educated thug said:

"Indaboski Kai Kai Anya ose."

@verified stalker wrote:

"Abito shaker” he sounds like an African magic character."

@Gentuu said:

"Who else listen to the first voice note."

@officialMimivibes001 said:

"Pls this guy na hungry indaboski."

@Dez Mond said:

"China you've posted China indahoski."

@SOFTOFGOOD-LIFE added:

"I hope say he no use this format nack you."

Watch the video below:

Lady with striking resemblance to Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared photos of herself to prove her resemblance to Tiwa Savage.

Reacting to her tweet, some Nigerians took sides while noting that she might be related to the singer. However, some trolls were not having it.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng