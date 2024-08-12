A Nigerian lady is set to travel abroad to pursue further studies after getting a fully funded scholarship

The lady received a masters scholarship to study at Iowa State University in USA and she shared her joy online

Apart from the masters degree scholarship in the USA, the lady said she also got the Pearl Hogrefe Award

A Nigerian lady got an opportunity to travel to the United States of America to further her studies.

The lady said she received a scholarship to study for a master's degree at Iowa State University, USA.

Ejiro Elizabeth Edward got a fully funded scholarship at Iowa State University. Photo credit: X/@Ejiroedward552.

In a post she made on X, Ejiro Elizabeth Edward expressed joy after receiving the letter confirming the scholarship.

Apart from the scholarship offer, Elizabeth said she also got the Pearl Hogrefe Award.

She said:

"I am extremely pleased to announce that I got a fully funded scholarship to pursue a masters degree at Iowa State University. I was also given the Pearl Hogrefe Award🫢. I look forward to pouring my heart into what I love doing the most."

Reactions as lady is set to travel abroad for studies

@efe_edwards said:

"Congratulations! That’s a big deal. It’ll open many doors for you. Remember you’re coming to a land of opportunity. Take all the opportunities presented to you. If you’re ever in Miami or Houston hit me up, lunch on me."

@heeruomah said:

"Congratulations Ejiro. This is such great news!"

@_winniewrites said:

"Love it for you sweetie. Congratulations dear."

@hereminence7 said:

"Congratulations Elizabeth! I key into your testimony! I will get admission to study the course I love."

@Stella_Azuama said:

"Congratulations. I pray for mine in no distance future amen."

@wambui_hope said:

"This is really beautiful. Congratulations."

@IKECHUKWUU4926 reacted:

"To God be the glory. Congratulations."

