A microbiology graduate from Osun State University is now in the United States pursuing her PhD in the same course

The Nigerian lady in the diaspora shared the news of her new academic journey on LinkedIn and appreciated people for making it possible

She also released nice pictures taken at the University of Kansas, where she would study for the next couple of years

More than two years after completing her undergraduate studies at Osun State University, Comfort Abe, a Nigerian lady, has announced the commencement of her PhD program overseas.

Comfort will pursue a PhD in microbiology at the University of Kansas, United States.

Taking to LinkedIn, an excited Comfort shared pictures she took on the US varsity premises.

Comfort appreciated everyone for their overwhelming support and generosity, adding that they all made her academic study abroad a reality. Comfort wrote:

"Dear all,

"I am thrilled to announce to you all that I arrived safely in the United States and I am excited to begin my PhD program at the University of Kansas. This new feat would not have been possible without the overwhelming support and generosity of everyone.

"Your contributions made this dream a reality, and l am grateful for your kindness. Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this life-changing experience."

People celebrate Comfort Abe

Abdul Lateef Usman said:

"Wishing you the best.

"Congratulations Comfort Abe."

Sufyan Tukur said:

"Congratulations sister may lord also complete our dreams amin."

Folashade (Gloria) Olorunfemi said:

"Great to hear, have a blissful PhD experience Comfort, Congratulations."

Dammy Michael Odunosho said:

"Congratulations Comfort Abe wishing you an amazing journey ahead."

Adaeze Eucharia Ofonegbu said:

"Dear Comfort,

"I hope this message finds you well! 🌟

"Congratulations on your safe arrival to the U.S. for your Ph.D. scholarship program. This is such an incredible achievement, and I am beyond proud of you!

"Though we will all miss you dearly at Brook Heritage Holdings, we are equally excited to see you embark on this new and exciting journey. Your presence, dedication, and positivity will be deeply missed, but we know you will thrive and make the most of this opportunity.

"Wishing you all the best in your studies and everything that lies ahead. Remember, you always have a home with us at Brook Heritage, and we’ll be cheering you on from afar.

"Take care and stay in touch!

"Warm regards,

"Eucharia."

Lady bags US scholarship with 2.2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated securing a scholarship to study in the United States.

Oluwakemi secured the scholarship despite having a second class lower degree, popularly known as 2.2. An excited Oluwakemi announced her academic feat on TikTok with inspiring pictures.

She started her TikTok post with a picture of herself appearing worried, perhaps bothered by opinions that people with 2.2 may have difficulty getting scholarships. The next picture showed a document from a foreign university after she finally secured a fully funded scholarship.

