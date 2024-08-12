A lady said her area falls under the Band A electricity tariff and she pays N225 per unit of electricity used at home

She said she already has a solar electricity system installed in her house and that it reduces the amount she pays for electricity bills

The lady said she had installed solar electricity in her house before the increase in Band A tariff in April 2024

A lady said she lives in an area which falls under the Band A electricity tariff.

She said the cost of electricity increased in her area after the electricity tariff was increased earlier in April.

The lady said she pays N225 per unit of electricity for Band A.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Rachell Akeli said she is currently paying N225 per unit of electricity.

She noted that she also owns a solar electricity system which she installed at home in 2023.

Due to the solar electricity in her house, she spends less as she also uses it for her washing machines and air conditioners.

Reactions as lady shares how much she pays for electricity

@kotoro_unruly said:

"Osogbo is the best to enjoy electricity in Nigeria. They only take light once a week. I haven’t use my generator since about 7 months ago."

@C.finish said:

"I am in Lagos and my generator rarely works this days because electricity has improved at least 90%."

@Okpara Chukwuebuka said:

"My side has over 22 hours a day."

@ohimai said:

"Pretty face nice accent."

@Signature Oprah said:

"It is over a year since I used a generator, and electricity has been very constant 24/7 power."

@user7311617386769 said:

"Band a barely use gen, but it's your money that will talk. The majority are switching to solar."

@geken001 said:

"I’m in Calabar. I have generator but I barely use it because we always have supply."

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

