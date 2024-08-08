A Nigerian man said a huge amount of money left his pocket within a few minutes after making household purchases

He said he paid for eggs, fuel, fresh tomatoes, a tin of milk and one loaf of bread and he ended up spending N8,100

The man said back in 2013, he could manage N5,000 and it would be enough to sustain him for a whole week

A Nigerian man said he spent a lot of money to buy a few household essentials for his family.

The man said he paid for fuel, eggs, a tin of milk, some fresh tomatoes and a loaf of bread.

The man said he spent over N8,000 in a few minutes. Photo credit: Facebook/Israel Obinna Ugwu and Pawel Kacperek.

Israel Obinna Ugwu said within five minutes, he ended up spending N8,100.

Obinna bought milk for N1000, eggs for N600, tomatoes for N2000, fuel for N3000, and a loaf of bread for N1500.

The man said in 2013, N5000 would have been enough for him to spend for a whole week.

He said:

"In 5 minutes N8,100 naira just left my pocket. In 2013, I managed 5k for a whole week. No problem. Very tough. Money barely comes in and the way it leaves you eh."

Many people who saw the post shared their own spending experiences in the comment section.

Reactions as man shares how much he spent at home

La Promixx Alexandra said:

"Omo ehn... it's really tough."

Dora Solomon said:

"2 sec N18,150 finish. On top insecticide, dish soap, tissue, antiseptic and earbud."

IfyBen Enyi reacted:

"Where you still dey buy bread at N1500?"

Jasmine Omowunmi Alo said:

"It's the no problem for me."

Tildy Million said:

"It gets harder by the day."

Divine Solomon Safe said:

"Omo eh. It’s terrible right now."

Man shows tomatoes he bought for N7000

A Nigerian man who is based abroad showed people the tomatoes and peppers he bought for personal use.

He said the fresh tomatoes and pepper cost him €4.50, which in the current exchange rate is more than N7000.

The man shared photos of the fresh tomatoes and pepper on X, where it is attracting many reactions.

