A Nigerian man disclosed that he once got an opportunity that would have made him become a citizen of the USA

The man however said he rejected the opportunity because of the US tax system which taxes the income of citizens

He said as a citizen of the United States of America, whatever money one makes is taxed no matter where the person is

A Nigerian man said he once refused an opportunity that would have made him a US citizen.

The man said he did not accept the opportunity which would have given him a US passport, citing strong reasons.

The Nigerian man said he refused the opportunity to be a US citizen because of tax. Photo credit: TikTok/@afolabi.ot and Getty Images/Tetra Images.

In a video interview shared by Afolabi OT, the man, Bunmi Elesho said he refused the opportunity because of tax.

He noted that as a US citizen, one is taxed no matter where the person is.

He said incomes made by citizens of the US could be taxed no matter where the person lives.

He said:

"I have refused the opportunity of getting an American citizenship because of tax. As an American citizen, any money you make anywhere in the world is taxable by America. You need to know. So there are many laws and rules. You need to be educated about these things."

Bunmi Elesho is a chattered accountant who is the managing director of Alpha Partners Limited.

His profile on APL website reads in part:

"He won national prizes at all three stages of the ICAN (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria) examinations in a record 18 months."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says he refused to be US citizen

@Adventurer said:

"Turkey still tax me anywhere as well."

@BG said:

"This is true, I have someone who also turned down American citizenship because of Tax. Most Nigerian need to know this before japa to become citizen."

@user7850569326241 said:

"And when you grow old they will start paying you back."

@Biblethings said:

"And as an American citizen, anywhere you are in the world, America protects you."

@godxin_x said:

"No one talks about how beneficial is tax refund."

