A beautiful Nigerian lady showed the property her father left behind for her and other family members

Showing the land occupied with rocks, the lady asked people what she could do with the property

Many with some experience with stone making told her to engage the services of her quarry company

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian lady whose father left a landed property with rocks as an inheritance has spoken about it.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady showed the land with different small rocks surrounding an old house.

There were many rocks on the land. Photo source: @slimkay0

Source: TikTok

Land with rocks in Nigeria

The lady (@slimkay0) sought advice on what to do with the stony land. Many people told her to make a deal with a quarry company to make granite out of the stones.

The comment section of her video was filled with tips on how to best use the property.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kingnuel said:

"Try as mush as possible. not to sell all out.. do a business with a quarry company from there boom you are a billionaire."

Cyndi Benson said:

"U can start up a quarry business,like granite, stonedust,sharp sand,am into de business,my base ijebu ode."

Daniel said:

"Rent am give pastor Jeremiah."

AMMIE said:

"Na to decorate am well start Park oh for nice photos and shoots."

Annie Rofiat said:

"You be millionaire just invite granite company."

asamafemiabraham said:

"You don't have a problem, my dear, just give a speech from there that the price of fuel is 100 per litter a bag of rice is 15k you are already at the Aso rock."

KANYALA said:

"Make it a park for tourists or quarry company they rent it take the stones and leave you the land."

Farayola said:

"Looks like somewhere in Oke Ogun Oyo State."

Bhad energy said:

"He left Abi e no left."

Lady gifted boyfriend land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a thoughtful Nigerian lady celebrated her boyfriend's birthday in style.

Engaging the services of a surprise organisation, the lady swept her man off his feet and made him shed tears. She gave him a plot of land.

Source: Legit.ng