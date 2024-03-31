A young Nigerian lady delightedly announced her newfound Canadian citizenship, capturing immediate attention

In a heartwarming video, she celebrated with friends who shared her excitement in a public place

As one friend filmed their joy, the others verified their passports before breaking into a jubilant run

A young Nigerian lady had joyously announced her newly acquired permanent residency in Canada, a revelation that quickly became viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the Nigerian lady was spotted revelling in the delightful news with her companions, who appeared to share her enthusiasm.

She shared her joy with friends as she became a Canadian. Photo credit: @olaotee

Source: TikTok

As one individual was documenting their jubilation, as shared by @olaotee, the rest were verifying the passports prior to embarking on a spirited sprint.

This heartwarming video of immigration success resonates with many, symbolising a dream come true.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ade said:

“No hold a min I thought her boyfriend was recording.”

Bigguyl wrote:

“Congrats bro i mean sis i tap into your blessings too.”

Bravo tech:

“I am also among your friend.”

JumboVee:

“The voice for me.”

Tomoney HI:

“Congrats bro I tap grace in Jesus Christ name Amen.”

IsTruthi:

“Congratulations, I just received my own today is so beautiful.”

Olamiposi:

“Congratulations.”

Omo afefe:

“Congratulations.”

Oracle:

“Just a help i can fit the bills necessary just who can help me.out.”

Oracle8383:

“Please who can help me relocate to canada pleas.”

Man Jabbs:

“Happy for you quys... But without Tickets you can't board the flight o-oh lol.”

Lady becomes citizen of Canada, collects her passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady could not contain her joy after she became a citizen of Canada.

In a video posted on TikTok by Nikky Tee, the lady was seen when she walked into a building to collect her Canadian passport. In a video posted on TikTok by Nikky Tee, the lady was seen when she walked into a building to collect her Canadian passport.

According to Nikky, the passport came to her as a Christmas gift, and she couldn't be happier. She proudly waved the passport around and said she could now use it to travel the world.

Source: Legit.ng