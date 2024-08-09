A Nigerian lady who graduated with distinction in Mathematics has captured attention after sharing her achievement in a viral TikTok video

In the brief clip, she proudly revealed that she earned her master’s degree from Lagos State University on 5th June 2024

The woman also shared her impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0, celebrating her success while dressed in her university convocation gown

A Nigerian lady recently took to TikTok to share the news of her outstanding academic achievement, and the video quickly went viral.

In the short clip, she announced that she had completed her master’s degree in Mathematics at Lagos State University, graduating with distinction on 5th June 2024.

Lady gets masters. Photo credit: @bashh30

She proudly revealed her impressive CGPA of 4.83 out of 5.0 while wearing her convocation gown, celebrating her hard work and dedication. The video was posted by @bashh30.

Watch the video fully here:

