A Nigerian woman who achieved a first-class degree in Mass Communication has celebrated her success in a viral video clip

She graduated from Babcock University, where she studied in the Department of Mass Communication, and highlighted the challenges she overcame to reach this milestone

In the clip, she shared three photos of herself proudly wearing her graduation gown, beaming with a bright smile that captured the joy of the moment

A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication celebrated herself in a clip that went viral.

She graduated from Babcock University from the Department of Mass Communication and noted that it was a tough one.

Lady earns first class. Photo credit: @ayo.dee

Source: TikTok

The lady shared three photos where she was wearing her graduation gown with a bright smile, showing that it was a joyous moment. The video was posted by @ayo.dee.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Louisa said:

“YESSSS THATS MY GIRL.”

Blo blo wrote:

“Go girllllll.”

Whitneyy:

“Congratulations my baby.”

YouronlySally:

“I’m so proud of you love.”

Pitan:

“So proud of you my love.”

Tirenimi:

“Congratulations gurlll you did the thing!!”

Fair Fat Boy:

“Black is beauty.”

Angel:

“Congratulations more to come.”

Wuraola:

“Love itttttttt, congratulationssss.”

Joanna:

“DON’T EVER PLAYYYYY!!”

Belleza:

“First class baby!”

Tife30:

“So proud of youuuu.”

Faith:

“Congratulations baby girlll.”

Dera Okoli:

“Proud of you girll.”

Muy12:

“Congrats my girllll.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that Faith Iyilade, a young Nigerian student has made her country proud by graduating with First Class Honors and as the Best Graduating Student in BSc Human Anatomy from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

Lady graduates from UNILORIN achieves first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Ilorin with a first-class degree in Health promotion celebrated herself.

In the clip, the lady accompanied it with a song that resonated with that moment, reminiscing all her hard work and dedication as a student.

The first-class graduate who was wearing her convocation gown smiled proudly, showing that the moment meant a lot to her.

Source: Legit.ng