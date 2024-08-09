A young lady who hadn’t seen her younger sister for over four years finally reunited with her in a heartwarming video that has gone viral

In the clip, the woman is seen eagerly going to meet her sister, eventually finding her with her luggage in hand

Overwhelmed with joy and excitement, she lifted her sister onto her back, spinning her around in a moment that beautifully captured the depth of their bond and the significance of their reunion

After more than four years apart, a young lady finally reunited with her younger sister in a touching video that quickly gained viral attention.

The emotional scene shows her hurrying to greet her sister, who stands waiting with her luggage.

Sisters finally reunite. Photo credit: @serahjepkirui0

Source: TikTok

Overcome with happiness, she hoists her sister onto her back and twirls her around, capturing the pure joy and deep connection they share in that long-awaited moment. The video was posted by @serahjepkirui0.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Villian said:

“Make her feel the soft life ka wewe akue mweupe pia yeye yawaa.”

Pretty Diva wrote:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Kerubo commented:

“I will always clap for others until it’s my turn too.”

Lottie:

“Congrats Cynthia, may all good things come your way.”

Cherono:

“Woow that’s Cynthia my schoolie, congratulations love.”

Your friend:

“Did she study in kapkenda girls? i think i know her.”

Adrielnjambi:

“Congratulations, i tap into the testimony.”

Chia:

“Congratulations Cynthia.”

Lexus Martin117:

“Cynthia my ex jamani umeglow.”

Helga:

“That's Cynthia waoh.”

Sarah Jepkirui:

“We love you more babygal.”

Maandamano Finnest:

“Sorry to ask this bt did she come there as a student or ... kindlyy.”

Source: Legit.ng