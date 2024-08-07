A Nigerian lady recently shared her inspiring journey from a long-term relationship to marriage, showcasing photos that capture their growth over the years

In a video, she revealed that she and her partner began dating eight years ago, and their relationship has since flourished into a happy marriage

Celebrating their first year as a married couple, she proudly shared images that highlight their enduring love and togetherness

A Nigerian lady shared how her relationship of 8 years ended in marriage and showed photos that defined their growth.

In the clip, the lady disclosed that she started dating her man 8 years ago, and the relationship blossomed into marriage.

Lady celebrates 8 years of love. Photo credit: @oluwatomilade0

Source: TikTok

The lady revealed that they have been married for a year and showed pictures that confirmed their latest togetherness. The video was posted by @oluwatomilade.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bisola said:

“God will continue to keep your home.”

Fatimah wrote:

“Awwwn, God bless you both and you both together forever.”

Miimizino commented:

“Una too fine.”

Amy wonder also commented:

“Congratulations mama.”

Charlie 🇨🇲:

“Girl you r blessed.”

Pretty Betsy:

“Love live here good blessed ur home.”

Aanuoluwapolorimi:

“May God keep blessing this family.”

Tobby:

“This is so amazing.”

Oyindamola:

“May Gods presence never leaves your home.”

Oladipo Taiwo:

“We dated for 8 years too married for 3 years. We have a beautiful baby girl.”

Oluwatomilade:

“Wow, that’s sweet to hear. May God continually bless your home.”

