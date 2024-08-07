A Nigerian youth has opened up about his experience after flying Air Peace economy class from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos

He spoke about his checking-in, the dressing and conduct of the Air Peace flight attendants and the food he was served

The young man noted that the food and drinks were non-stop and gave an overall rating of his flight experience

A young man, @ifefinch, has commended Air Peace after using the airline for his London to Lagos trip.

@ifefinch documented his experience from his checking-in to when he arrived in Lagos, Nigeria.

The young man paid for economy class and flew on a Saturday. Photo Credit: @ifefinch

His advice to future Air Peace users

The young man, who paid for economy class, revealed that he used the Air Peace app to select his seat and that the flight was on a Saturday.

@ifefinch said checking in was easy and praised Air Peace flight attendants' native-themed outfits and conduct.

He added that the meals were amazing and there were alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. He wrote:

"Overall, the flight via Air Peace was really good and professional.

"Checking-in was easy and quick. I recommend getting to London Gatwick earlier to avoid waiting in line.

"The flight attendants looked really good in their Igbo attire. Not only did they look good, they were professional too.

"The food was amazing and tasted like really good party Nigerian food; if you know, you know. I chose to have jollof rice. The options included swallow and other Nigerian delicacies. We also received extra hot food. The food and drinks were non-stop. There were alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, with unlimited ranges of food snacks."

People asked him questions about Air Peace

Maria✊🏾 said:

"What class were you in? Was this economy or business?"

ogobuchionye said:

"How long did you spend in immigration in Nigeria?"

Omosekemi🥰🥰 said:

"Please how many hours before the flight is advised to get to the airport after checking in online already yourself?"

dgbame said:

"Hey, what day of the week did you travel? Trying to figure out what days they fly the new Dreamliner."

