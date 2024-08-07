A lady has travelled with Air Peace from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos and she shared her experience

The lady said she paid N5.2 million for a business class return ticket to fly with Air Peace on the London-Lagos route

She said she enjoyed the flight so much, especially the food served to her by Air Peace which made her eat a lot

A Nigerian lady shared her flight experience after flying from London to Lagos using Air Peace.

The lady said she decided to fly with Air Peace after seeing so many reviews of the services offered by the airline.

Victoria paid N5.2 million to fly with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos on a business class return ticket. Photo credit: TikTok/@asinwaka.v.

In a video she posted, Victoria said she bought an Air Peace business class return ticket to fly to Lagos.

Cost of Air Peace business class ticket from London to Lagos

Victoria said she bought the Air Peace ticket for N5.2 million. She said she enjoyed the flight.

She noted that she did not feel as if she was flying as she was comfortable in the Air Peace aeroplane.

Victoria said the most impressive aspect of the flight for her was the food served onboard by Air Peace.

She said she has been flying for ten years but hardly eats onboard an airplane, but she tried Air Peace's food and it was superb.

She said after landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, she did not feel like eating again.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience with Air Peace

@Harriet said:

"N5.2M as how? I don’t understand."

@soma said:

"I'd never be poor."

@Adrienne commented:

"Luxury or nothing!"

@Anna said:

"Did you just casually spend 5.2 million."

@mrexclusive said:

"The price isn’t so competitive as it portrays."

@chinny.sn commented:

"Wow! This is the first airline that all the food options are giving."

Another passenger shares experience flying with Air Peace

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight also shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

