A Nigerian lady and her parents travelled from Lagos to London Gatwick using Air Peace, and she has shared their experiences.

The lady recorded a lengthy video, showing when she and her parents left their hotel in Lagos and went to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The lady came to Nigeria to take her parents to the UK. Photo credit: Facebook/Benny Omo Edo.

When they arrived at the MMA, the lady said it was the first time her parents were visiting an airport, noting that they had always wanted to see the facility.

She said they chose to fly with Air Peace to London Gatwick, and it was a pleasurable experience as the flight was smooth.

Benny Omo Edo also showed the food they were served mid-flight as she said her parents enjoyed every bit of it.

The video also showed the moment they landed at the Gatwick Airport in London and the joy expressed by her parents.

Reactions as lady flies her parents from Lagos to London with Air Peace

Esther Namata said:

"Well done Bennyomoedo Family . You've done it. Your parents both looking healthy and good. Keep taking care of your family. You are a blessing and God will continue to protect and elevate you from Glory to Glory and Grace to Grace. Much."

Hanny's Ideas said:

"Congratulations. I connect from this blessing I will take my own parent abroad soon in Jesus name Amen. Thanks so much benny for this wonderful experience you gave your parents may God keep them alive for more."

