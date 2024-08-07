A Nigerian mother took some time to pray for her son's wife during their wedding ceremony and the video has emerged online

The mother raised strong prayer points for her daughter-in-law and showered blessings on her on her big day

She said she rejected many ladies before her son settled for the bride and noted that their marriage would succeed

A mother said powerful prayers for her son's wife and the video is trending online.

The woman took a few minutes to say the motherly prayers but some people found some of her words interesting.

In the video shared on X by @jesuispope, the mother said God would not let her son and his wife down.

In one part of the prayer, the mother said she rejected some women before her son settled on the beautiful bride.

She said:

"I know how many women I rejected before I picked her. And I know why I picked her. And that reason I picked her, she will never disappoint you. The God almighty that we serve hat we worship will never let you people down in Jesus' name. Anywhere other people go and fail, you will go there and succeed Jesus' name."

Reactions as woman prays for her daughter-in-law

@dreal_beebee said:

"Guys... I think she's saying she trusts she will be a good wife to the son. Y'all are always negative."

@As_E_Dey_H0T

"That statement was just unnecessary. There was no point saying. It means she will control the one she accepted. I pity that lady."

@Darasimich said:

"We Nigerians and reading too deep into things. That might just mean that the lady was her choice, her preference. And maybe the guy also went with her preference. No evidence here that she made the final decision."

